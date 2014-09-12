BRIEF-Altimeter Capital Management reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 12 UK-based provider of child trust funds Family Investments said it plans to merge with Engage Mutual, a savings and insurance firm.
The Brighton, England-based Family Investments said the combined business is expected to have about 2 million customers and would oversee about 6 billion stg ($9.74 billion) of family assets. (bit.ly/1qp0vD4)
Simon Markey, chief executive of Family Investments will lead the joint venture and Christina McComb from Engage Mutual will be the chair.
Engage said that its unique 1 million stg customer benefit would continue even after the merger. (bit.ly/X3saNg)
Both companies have yet to seek approval on the merger from its members. ($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds) (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage: