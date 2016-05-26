UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Familymart :
* Says it will merge with UNY Group Holdings, effective Sep. 1
* Says it will hold stake of six units of UNY Group Holdings, as result of the merger
* To change name to FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd, effective Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YI4DVT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources