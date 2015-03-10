TOKYO, March 10 FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday they were aiming to merge in autumn next year, a move that would create the No. 2 player in Japan's convenience store industry.

The merger ratio and other details will be decided at a later date, the companies said in a joint statement. They said they would consider integrating their convenience store chains under a single brand, without elaborating.

FamilyMart, Japan's No.3 convenience store chain, and UNY, the owner of fourth-ranked Circle K Sunkus, had said last week they were considering a merger, seeking to join forces amid intensifying competition in a saturated market. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)