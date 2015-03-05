TOKYO, March 6 Japan's FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday they are in discussions as both companies consider various tie-up options, including mergers, with other firms.

FamilyMart Co and UNY, the operator of Circle K Sunkus stores, are considering a merger that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain, rivalling Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)