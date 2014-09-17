UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Famous Brands
* Famous Brands And Total South Africa Extend Partnership
* Expanded its existing relationship with strategic alliance partner, Total South Africa, to introduce a new offering to upper-end metropolitan service stations in petroleum supplier's service station network
* Will simultaneously retain its current agreement with total South Africa to supply Mugg & Bean brand as exclusive coffee offering across petroleum business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources