JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African fast-food chain group Famous Brands reported a 15 percent rise in earnings on Monday, despite continued pressure on consumers in its home market.

Famous Brands, which owns chains such as Debonair's Pizza, Steers and Wimpy, said headline earnings per share (EPS) climbed 15 percent to 467 cents in the year to the end of February.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The company opened 213 new restaurants in its home market during the year and also has operations in the rest of Africa, the U.K. and the Middle East. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)