May 19 Famous Brands Ltd

* FY revenue up 12% to R2.83 billion

* Operating margin at record high of 20.0% up from 18.5%

* Profit before tax up 23% to r567 million

* Headline eps up 20% to 406 cents

* Dividend up 20% to 300 cents per share

* Anticipates period ahead to feature intense competition as operators strive to retain and gain market share

* Margin pressure, which has been watchword for several years will become more acute, both at group and franchisee level

* Management anticipates period ahead to feature intense competition as operators strive to retain and gain market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: