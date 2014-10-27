Oct 27 Famous Brands Ltd

* Revenue up 14% to R1.57 billion for six months ended 31 August 2014

* Headline earning per share up 18% to 212 cents per share

* Dividends per share up 19% to 155 cents per share

* By December 2014, Famous Brands' total network will have exceeded 2500 restaurants