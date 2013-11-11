UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 11 Famous Brands Ltd : * Chief executive officer kevin hedderwick's designation will change to group
chief executive officer * Darren Hele, currently chief operating officer, will be appointed as chief
executive officer * Both mr hedderwick and mr hele will formally assume their new roles effective
1st March 2014.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources