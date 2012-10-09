UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Industrial group Famous Brands has formed a joint-venture with Coega Dairy that will manufacture a variety of cheese products, the company said on Tuesday.
Coega Dairy is a dairy manufacturing business owned by local farmers, factory and farm employees. Famous Brands will control 51 percent of the joint venture, to be named Famous Brands Cheese Manufacturing Company, with Coega Dairy owning the rest.
The joint venture's first-year annualised turnover is expected to be around 180 million rand ($20.26 million). ($1 = 8.8828 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources