June 6 Fanatics.com has raised $150 million from
venture firms Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Venture Partners
in an investment that values the online sports retailer at $1.5
billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
The sale of a 10 percent stake to the two firms shows that
some companies can still raise money at a rich price, even as
Facebook Inc's plunge on public markets since the
company's initial public offering last month has many investors
questioning valuations.
Venture firms normally value online retailers at 1.0 to 1.5
times revenue, so this deal puts Fanatics at the high end of
that range.
The Fanatics investment is tied to the company's purchase of
another online retailer, Dreams Inc, which runs
sports-merchandise sites FansEdge and Field of Dreams. Fanatics
had previously said it would acquire Dreams for $183 million in
cash and debt.
Together with Dreams, Fanatics should take in revenue of
about $1 billion this year, the source said. Last year, the two
retailers took in $665 million in revenue combined.
The news of the Fanatics investment was first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
Ebay Inc spun off Fanatics last year, along with
Rue La La and ShopRunner. Together, the three online retail
companies make up Kynetic LLC.
Insight's Deven Parekh will take a board seat at Fanatics.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)