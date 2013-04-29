ACCRA, April 29 Ghana's Fan Milk Limited said on Monday its first quarter net profit rose 25 percent to 8.16 million cedis ($4.27 mln) versus 6.53 million cedis a year ago.

Revenue increased by 3.1 percent to 36.76 million cedis from 35.66 million cedis over the same period, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

It did not immediately gove a reason for the increases in profit and revenue. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)