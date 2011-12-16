NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. securities regulators
sued former top executives at Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie
Mac FMCC.OB on Friday, saying they misled investors over
exposure to risky mortgages.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued three
former executives at Fannie Mae and three at Freddie Mac,
including former chief executives of both companies. The civil
charges were filed in two separate lawsuits.
The SEC said both firms have agreed to cooperate with the
agency and have entered into non-prosecution agreements.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have been propped up by about
$169 billion in federal aid since they were rescued by the
government in 2008.
