April 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million bills on Wednesday.
The company will sell $250 million of three-month bills due Aug, 1, 2012,
and $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 31, 2012. The sale will be in the
form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until
9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 2-3.
