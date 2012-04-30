April 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million bills on Wednesday.

The company will sell $250 million of three-month bills due Aug, 1, 2012, and $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 31, 2012. The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). Settlement is May 2-3. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)