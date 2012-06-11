June 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $1 billion of bills on Wednesday, June 13.
The company will sell $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012,
and $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012. The bills will be sold
via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 13-14.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)