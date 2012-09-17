Sept 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it plans to sell $4 billion of benchmark bills on
Wednesday, Sept. 19.
The sale includes $2 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 19, 2012, and $2
billion of six-month bills due March 20, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of
the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Sept. 19-20.