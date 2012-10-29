Oct 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion
of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Oct. 31, but if storm
conditions keep markets closed, the sale could be postponed to
Thursday, Nov. 1.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due
Jan. 30, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1,
2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT
(1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.