METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
Nov 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it will sell $2 billion benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will consist of $1 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Feb. 27, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month benchmark bills due May 29, 2013.
Settlement is Nov. 28-29.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks managed to steady from early falls on Friday as the yen weakened slightly during Asian trade, but political uncertainty abroad and U.S. tax policy kept most investors on the sidelines.