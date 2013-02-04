BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
Feb 4 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will consist of $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due May 8, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Aug. 7, 2013.
Settlement is Feb. 6-7.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.