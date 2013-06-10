Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
June 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday
The sale consists of $1 billion of three-month bills, due Sept. 11, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Dec. 11, 2013.
Settlement is June 12-13.
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president Randy Tinseth at Istat Americas conference.