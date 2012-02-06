Feb 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
company, on Monday said it plans to sell $1 billion benchmark bills on
Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The sale will include $500 million of three-month benchmark bills due May 9,
2012, and $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 8, 2012. The sale will be in
the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) until
9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT)
Settlement is Feb. 8-9.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)