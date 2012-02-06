Feb 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it plans to sell $1 billion benchmark bills on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The sale will include $500 million of three-month benchmark bills due May 9, 2012, and $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 8, 2012. The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT)

Settlement is Feb. 8-9. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)