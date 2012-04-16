April 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million of benchmark bills on
Wednesday, April 18.
The sale will include $250 million of three-month benchmark bills due July
18, 2012, and $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 17, 2012 in a Dutch
auction on Wednesday.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 18-19.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)