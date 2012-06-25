Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
June 25 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday, June 27.
The company will sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 26, 2012 via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 27-28. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.