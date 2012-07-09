July 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 10, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 9, 2013 via a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 11-12. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)