Aug 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, on Monday, said it will sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday,
Aug. 8.
The sale will include $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2012,
and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 6, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 8-9.
