Aug 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday, said it will sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The sale will include $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 6, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Aug. 8-9. (New York Ratings Team; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)