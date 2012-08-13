Aug 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $4 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday,
Aug. 15.
The sale will include $2 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012, and
$2 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 15-16.