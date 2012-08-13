Aug 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $4 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The sale will include $2 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012, and $2 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013. The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Settlement is Aug. 15-16.