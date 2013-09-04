Sept 4 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due Dec. 4, 2013 at a 0.039 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.045 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold Aug. 28.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due March 5, 2014 at a 0.070 percent rate, down from the 0.082 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money market yield of 0.039 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.965 with a money market yield of 0.070 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 4-5.