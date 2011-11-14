NEW YORK, Nov 14 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to
sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a Dutch
auction.
The auction will include $1 billion of three-month
benchmark bills, due Feb. 15, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month
bills, due May 16, 2012.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00
a.m. (1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Nov. 16-17.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; )