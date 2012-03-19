BRIEF-Apax sells entire Capio stake for 43.50 SEK/share
* Apax Europe, through holding companies, announces successful placement of 15,176,793 shares ( "placing shares") in Capio AB
March 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due June 20, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auctions.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT)
Settlement is March 21-22. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit; Editing by James Dalgleish)
VILLAVERDE, Spain, Feb 23 As the only European country where carmaker PSA's production overlaps with that of Opel, Spain could deliver the quick cost savings sought by PSA boss Carlos Tavares to convince investors to back his planned acquisition of the rival brand.
