BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
May 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.0 billion of bills on Wednesday.
The company will sell $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 22, 2012, and $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012. The bills will be sold via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 23-24. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp