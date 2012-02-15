Feb 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due May 16, 2012, at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from 0.088 percent rate for its sale of $500 million three-month bills sold on Feb. 8.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 15, 2012, at a 0.162 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.117 percent rate for its $500 million of bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.134 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.918 with a money market yield of 0.162 percent.

Settlement is Feb. 15-16. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)