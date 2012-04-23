BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
April 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $250 million of three-month bills due July 25, 2012 and $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 24, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 25-26. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.