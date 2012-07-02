BRIEF-Titan International enters credit and security agreement
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
July 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2.0 billion in bills on Thursday.
The sale has been postponed to Thursday from Wednesday due to the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday.
The company will sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 3, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 2, 2013 via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is July 5-6. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants
* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement