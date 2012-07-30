July 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in
bills on Wednesday.
The sale includes $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct.
31, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT
(1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT.
Settlement is Aug. 1-2.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)