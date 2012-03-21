BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
March 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.5 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 20, 2012 at a 0.109 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.102 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 at a 0.165 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on March 14.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.
Settlement is March 21-22. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)