May 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due Aug.
8, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, up from the 0.105 percent rate for last week's sale of
$250 million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due
Nov. 7, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, also up from a 0.150
percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on May
2.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money
market yield of 0.110 percent and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.154 percent.
Settlement is May 9-10.
