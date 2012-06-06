June 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Sept.
5, 2012 at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, down from a 0.098 percent rate for last week's sale of
$500 million of three-month bills.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due
Dec. 5, 2012 at a 0.142 percent rate, also down from a 0.150
percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on May
30.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money
market yield of 0.095 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.928 with a money market yield of 0.142 percent.
Settlement is June 6-7.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)