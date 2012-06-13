June 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher
interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012 at a
0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.095 percent
rate for last week's sale of $500 million of three-month bills.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012 at a
0.154 percent rate, up from a 0.142 percent rate for its $500 million of
six-month bills sold on June 6.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of
0.104 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market
yield of 0.154 percent.
Settlement is June 13-14.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)