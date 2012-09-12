Sept 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills
due Dec. 12, 2012 at a 0.133 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.127 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due
March 13, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, unchanged from last
week's rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money
market yield of 0.133 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 12-13.