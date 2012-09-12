Sept 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012 at a 0.133 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.127 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 13, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.133 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 12-13.