Sept 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills
due Dec. 26, 2012 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week's
sale of $2 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March
27, 2013 at a 0.154 percent rate, up from the 0.151 percent rate
for $2 billion six-month bills sold Sept. 19.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money
market yield of 0.125 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.154 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 26-27.