PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 9, 2013 at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 10, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, up from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Oct. 3.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 10-11.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct