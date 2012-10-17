Oct 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due
Jan. 16, 2013 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.115 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due
April 17, 2013 at a 0.162 percent rate, up from the 0.153
percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Oct. 10.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money
market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.918 with a money market yield of 0.162 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 17-18.