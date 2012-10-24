Oct 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 23, 2013 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 24, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, also down from the 0.162 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold Oct. 17.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 24-25.