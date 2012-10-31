Oct 31 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher
interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013 at
a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.125
percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1, 2013 at a
0.168 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month
bills sold Oct. 24.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of
0.135 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.915 with a money market
yield of 0.168 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.