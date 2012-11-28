Nov 28 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due
Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May
29, 2013 at a 0.159 percent rate, down from the 0.160 percent
rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Nov. 21.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money
market yield of 0.124 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.920 with a money market yield of 0.159 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 28-29.