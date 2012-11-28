Nov 28 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 29, 2013 at a 0.159 percent rate, down from the 0.160 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Nov. 21.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.124 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.920 with a money market yield of 0.159 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 28-29.