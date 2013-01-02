Jan 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due
April 3, 2013 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The agency sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due July 3,
2013 at a 0.140 percent rate, down from the 0.144 percent rate
for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Dec 26.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money
market yield of 0.098 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.929 with a money market yield of 0.40 percent.
Settlement is Jan. 2-3.