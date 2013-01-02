Jan 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities. Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due April 3, 2013 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills. The agency sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due July 3, 2013 at a 0.140 percent rate, down from the 0.144 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Dec 26. The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.098 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.929 with a money market yield of 0.40 percent.