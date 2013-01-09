Jan 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due April 10, 2013 at a 0.082 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.098 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due July 10, 2013 at a 0.119 percent rate, down from the 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 2.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.082 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.940 with a money market yield of 0.119 percent.

Settlement is Jan. 9-10.