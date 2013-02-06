Feb 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due May 8, 2013 at a 0.082 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.078 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 7, 2013 at a 0.114 percent rate, also up from the 0.112 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 30.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.082 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.114 percent.

Settlement is Feb. 6-7.