BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 5, 2013 at a 0.114 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 4, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, down from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 27.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.114 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.
Settlement is March 6-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1