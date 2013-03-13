BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.68 per limited partner unit
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 12, 2013 at a 0.113 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, slightly down from the 0.114 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 11, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, unchanged from last weeks rate for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold on March 6.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.113 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.
Settlement is March 13-14.
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation, stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, Recode reported, citing sources.